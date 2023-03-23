Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 4,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 160,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Kubient Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.90.

Institutional Trading of Kubient

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kubient during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kubient by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kubient by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth $1,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

