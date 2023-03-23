Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LW opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.