Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $306,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,801 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

