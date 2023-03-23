LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68. Approximately 22,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 20,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.22.

Get LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Company Profile

The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.