Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth approximately $35,515,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth approximately $36,118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after buying an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

LDOS stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

