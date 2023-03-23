Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.47

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.47 and traded as high as C$18.50. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$17.66, with a volume of 7,032 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.47.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

