Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

LESL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Leslie’s Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 260,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 199,626 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Leslie’s by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Leslie’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Leslie’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $458,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

