Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 384,906 shares.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $409.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

