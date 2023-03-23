Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.30. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 384,906 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $409.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.