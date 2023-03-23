Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Separately, Stephens cut Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

(Get Rating)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.