Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.
LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.31.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
