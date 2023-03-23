Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

