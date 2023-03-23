Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $301.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 351,163 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after purchasing an additional 324,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,185,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,638,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD stock opened at $212.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.05. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $335.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

