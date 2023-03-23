Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.09.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 116.21 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

