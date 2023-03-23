LiveRamp (RAMP) & Its Competitors Financial Review

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 152 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LiveRamp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $528.66 million -$33.83 million -12.20 LiveRamp Competitors $910.45 million -$46.94 million -8.18

LiveRamp’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 512 3033 5044 75 2.54

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.01%. Given LiveRamp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.80% -6.53% -5.23% LiveRamp Competitors -129.67% -1,629.23% -18.71%

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.