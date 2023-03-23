loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) & Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) Financial Contrast

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 8 0 0 1.89 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.42%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Netcapital.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $1.26 billion 0.45 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.03 Netcapital $5.48 million 1.19 $3.50 million $0.52 2.07

This table compares loanDepot and Netcapital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -21.74% -40.39% -5.64% Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of loanDepot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netcapital beats loanDepot on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

