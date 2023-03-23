Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $80.30

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.30 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 82.50 ($1.01). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.01), with a volume of 635,399 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Lookers Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £315.91 million, a P/E ratio of 410.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Lookers Company Profile

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading

