Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,672,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.6 %

About Lululemon Athletica

LULU stock opened at $303.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.91.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

