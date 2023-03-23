Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $398.80.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,672,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.6 %
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.