Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) versus GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Head to Head Comparison

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.85% 6.01% 2.14% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $439.65 million 0.23 $3.72 million $0.08 32.13 GigaCloud Technology $490.07 million 0.42 $24.14 million $0.60 8.48

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and GigaCloud Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. GigaCloud Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 5 5 0 2.50 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 78.21%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 410.81%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats GigaCloud Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

