Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 12,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Luminex Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

