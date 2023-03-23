Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.68

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$121.68 and traded as high as C$128.91. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$125.82, with a volume of 3,202 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Mainstreet Equity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$132.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$121.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.