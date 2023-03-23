Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.
Marathon Digital Stock Down 12.3 %
Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
