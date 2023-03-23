Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

