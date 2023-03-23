Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

