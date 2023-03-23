Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $174.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.10. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

