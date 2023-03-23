Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.29. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 29,550 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 92.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.
Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.
