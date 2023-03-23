McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $72.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $105.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

