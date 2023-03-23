McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

