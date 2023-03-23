Michael J. Mckenney Sells 1,301 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kadant Stock Down 2.4 %

KAI opened at $198.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $221.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.09 and a 200-day moving average of $187.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.