MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Down 6%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 938,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 846,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 32.21% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

