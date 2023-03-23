Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,652 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 26,325 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 237,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 31,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5 %

MSFT stock opened at $272.29 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

