MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20. 13,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 163,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.