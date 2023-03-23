Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,987,207 shares.

Minoan Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 5.33.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

