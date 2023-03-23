Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $145.58

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.58 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 163.64 ($2.01). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 224,973 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MAB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 195.40 ($2.40).

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £946.85 million, a PE ratio of 7,925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.58.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.