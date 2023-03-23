Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 6,837 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.72.

About Monarch Ambassador Income ETF



The Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (MAMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Ambassador Income index. The fund tracks an index that consists of mainly global fixed income ETFs, plus an alternative sleeve. Constituents are selected and weighted based on the economic cycle. MAMB was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

