Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.23. 1,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.03.

About Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF

(Get Rating)

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.