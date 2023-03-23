Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.04. 6,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.50.
Monarch ProCap ETF Company Profile
The Monarch ProCap ETF (MPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview ProCap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates 90% to global equity and fixed income and 10% to alternatives, depending on the economic cycles. MPRO was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.
