Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $203.91

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 203.91 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 243 ($2.98). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 243 ($2.98), with a volume of 862,430 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 250 ($3.07).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,869.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

