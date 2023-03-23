MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MDB opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.83. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,471.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $410,578.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,590,843. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.