MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.
MongoDB Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDB opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average is $196.83. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,590,843. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
