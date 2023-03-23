MongoDB Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average is $196.83. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,590,843. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

