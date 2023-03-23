Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.66

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.66 and traded as high as C$17.60. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 22,366 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRG.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$670.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

