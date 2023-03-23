Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 10,824 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6,586.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,276,000 after purchasing an additional 335,396 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,982,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEE stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

