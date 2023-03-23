Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,846 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 194,138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $5,126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 680.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

