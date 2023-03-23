Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 736 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

