Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shopify Stock Down 1.7 %

SHOP stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $75.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.