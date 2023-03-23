Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.9 %

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

NYSE:SWK opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

