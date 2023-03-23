Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

NYSE ARW opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

