Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $253.27 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day moving average of $274.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

