Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 426.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.