Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,948,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 92,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

