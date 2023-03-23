Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,709,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,409,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 708.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 99,368 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,482,000.

IJS stock opened at $90.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

