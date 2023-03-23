Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $94.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.