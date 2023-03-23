Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.54 and a 200 day moving average of $304.28. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $238.48 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.